Skip Bayless is Wrong About Tom Brady and Bill Belichick
By Brian Giuffra | Mar 25 2020
Skip Bayless has spend the last 48 hours going all-in on Tom Brady and all-out on Bill Belichick. On Undisputed, he's prognosticated Brady's greatness with the Bucs this year and Belichick's inevitable fall in New England without his franchise QB. It's been vintage, entertaining Skip: choosing a side, making bold predictions, and not listening to any detractors who think otherwise.
Today, however, he made a fatal mistake, trying to say Brady went to the Bucs to be their savior and "get even" with Belichick. Sorry Skip, but you're wrong on both counts.
First of all, Brady's legacy will not be defined by him saving "the losingest franchise" of all time and that's not why he went to Tampa Bay. He went there because they have an amazing offense and a coach in Bruce Arians with a proven track record of helping quarterbacks succeed no matter their age. That and the Bucs offered him a fully-guaranteed $50 million contract in a state income-free tax haven that also happens to have fabulous weather.
Secondly, Brady isn't trying to "get even" with Belichick for not keeping him in New England for the final seasons of his career. They worked together for 20 years. Belichick played a big role in Brady winning six Super Bowls and becoming the greatest quarterback of all time. Without that, Brady isn't as rich as he is, he probably isn't married to Gisele, and who knows where his career ends up. At minimum, he has a lot of respect and appreciation for what Belichick has done for him. Their divorce was a little sloppy, but that doesn't erase what they did together, nor would it turn Brady into a vindictive person seeking to stick it to his former coach by going to the worst franchise (in terms of winning percentage) and winning it all.
Given his history, Brady's sole focus is on making himself and his teammates better. If anything, Brady is trying to maximize his stats (and pass Drew Brees on the all-time lists) with a better supporting cast than the Patriots have had in years. But no, he's not trying to "get even" with a coach he owes a lot of his success to.
Ultimately, Skip doesn't care what I think or the sound reasoning just offered. But there's no way he's right about these points and logic proves it.