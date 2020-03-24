Most Veterans Chase Rings, Tom Brady Gets to Chase Stats
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 24 2020
Tom Brady played 20 seasons with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots and won six Super Bowl rings. It's hard to say what most people in his situation would do because who has a mostly healthy 20+ year NFL career as a player and wins that many titles? We'll probably never see another example of a free agent quite like this. So that's why it makes complete sense that Tom Brady has earned the right to chase stats. And that's exactly what he's doing in Tampa Bay.
Tom Brady has spent his career playing in the most high-pressure of situations. Tampa Bay is not that. He can sit back and play from behind and throw the ball around like Jameis Winston did last year. He can drop back and prove he still has arm strength and throw it as far down the field as he possibly can to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Last season Jameis Winston led the NFL in passing yards and was second in touchdown passes. Cut out 10-20 of the 30 picks that Winston threw and you've got a really nice season. This is the only way that Brady can keep pace with Drew Brees for the various NFL passing records the pair pass back and forth every season.
Brees currently has a six-touchdown and nearly 3,000 passing yard lead over Brady for the all-time mark in both categories. If Brady can convince Brees to walk away at the end of the 2020 season, he can take the lead in both categories in 2021. Then he'll have the stats and the rings and it will be near impossible to entertain any other name in the discussion of the greatest ever. Can you blame him?