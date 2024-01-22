Skip Bayless Is Attacking Kickers Now
After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday, Skip Bayless had a nuclear hot take. Not surprisingly.
The Bills fell to the Chiefs in a tight game that went down to the wire. It was all but decided when Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal with 1:47 remaining in the game. Kansas City was able to run out the clock on the next possession.
After the game, Bayless took to Twitter and announced how much he hated kickers:
First off, Skip needs to turn the caps off. Second, what a dumb take. Third ... nah, I'm not wasting any more brain power on this one.
The Bills didn't lose because of their kicker. They lost because the Chiefs were able to run for 146 yards, and Josh Allen averaged 4.7 yards per attempt when he passed the ball. The Chiefs' trailed 17-13 at the half and thoroughly outplayed Buffalo in the second half.