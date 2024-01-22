Jim Nantz Called Tyler Bass Missed Field Goal 'Wide Right' as the Bills Suffer More Playoff Heartbreak
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the AFC Championship Game for the sixth consecutive season. The Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 27-24. Bills kicker Tyler Bass had a chance to tie the game in the final minutes, but he missed a 44-yard kick... wide right.
Jim Nantz echoed Al Michaels' famous call from Super Bowl XXV because he had no choice. Wide Right 2 will haunt Josh Allen and the Bills for years to come. This was their latest best chance to get past the Chiefs and they failed again. Absolutely brutal.
"44-yards... Bass... NO! He doesn't make it! Wide. Right. The two most dreaded words in Buffalo, have surfaced again."
Bass missed two field goals during the Bills' Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. He's not the reason the Bills lost this game, but he'll still be remembered. Just like Nantz's two most dreaded words in Buffalo.