Skip Bayless Reports Browns Locker Room is 'Very Close' to Turning on Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns have won two of their last three games, but it feels like they're spiraling anyway. Baker Mayfield is banged up to the point that he struggles to be effective. The offense has scored 20 points in total over the last two games. They're 6-5 and on the verge of another lost season with a big divisional trip to Baltimore coming up. Things are not great.
Things may be about to get worse, if Skip Bayless ends up a prophet. The Undisputed host took a rare dip into source reporting and told Shannon Sharpe that the Browns' locker room is very close to turning on Mayfield in the aftermath of the Odell Beckham Jr. debacle.
In light of this report, Emily Mayfield's Instagram post demanding her husband's teammates be tougher looks even worse.
It does, though, feel somewhat unfair to Mayfield. It wasn't entirely his fault that OBJ was so displeased with his usage in the offense that he forced his way out of Cleveland. Football, as always, is a team game and the blame for not getting Beckham Jr. the ball does not fall 100 percent on Mayfield's shoulders. The quarterback admittedly didn't do very well in the damage control department in the aftermath of OBJ's father's Instagram post, but he didn't burn any bridges on the spot. His teammates blaming him for the star wideout's ugly exit seems unjustified.
Regardless of the fairness, it's a big problem for Cleveland. Mayfield is the best QB the franchise has had in decades, even if his limitations have been on full display this year. He still has one year left on his deal and the Browns have to decide this offseason if they want to lock him down long-term. His injuries and the way they've affected his play have muddied those waters for weeks. This is just another factor making it all unclear what the right decision is.