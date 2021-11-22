The Big Lead
Baker Mayfield's Wife Emily Shares Instagram Post Calling Out His Teammates

Ryan Phillips
Baker Mayfield had a rough game on Sunday, as he struggled while his Cleveland Browns barely escaped with a 13-10 win over the hapless Detroit Lions. Mayfield's numbers were awful and he finished with a woeful QBR of 8.6. After the contest, Mayfield's wife, Emily, took to her Instagram stories and shared a post defending her husband, and calling out his teammates.

Here's what she shared:

If you can't read that here's what the post says:

"No one better say anything bad about @bakermayfield after this game. I don't think I have seen toughness like this in a while. Maybe the rest of our team should take the hint and get tougher."

Well that's not a great message for the wife of a team's quarterback to be sending. Calling out your teammates is never a good look. Especially when he's not playing great.

Mayfield was 15 of 29 for 176 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions on Sunday. His passer rating was a dismal 53.2. Yes, He's been playing injured, but it's his choice to be out there. if he's hurting his team, it's on him to step away.

The Browns are now 6-5 on the season and are currently in last in the AFC North.

