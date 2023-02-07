Skip Bayless: LeBron James Should Have Asked Lakers to Trade Him to Nets to Play With Kevin Durant
LeBron James nears the NBA's all-time scoring record while the Los Angeles Lakers appear no closer to making a move before the trade deadline to try and compete for a championship this season. This feels offensive because LeBron is averaging 30 points per game at age 38. It is something we will probably never see again and his team doesn't want to push all their chips into the middle because they do not want to trade draft picks that will convey starting in 2027. It stinks to watch greatness be wasted and everyone is coping with that in different ways.
Skip Bayless, who is not wearing his LeBron hater hat during The King's epic stretch run to the record, did that by suggesting LeBron should've told the Lakers to trade him to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving straight-up so he could play with Kevin Durant and have a legit shot at another ring.
What a world that would've been. LeBron for Kyrie straight-up is like two weeks' worth of content on its own, much less LeBron and KD teaming up. The perfect 2K trade, if we're being honest.
Sadly we will not get anything like that blockbuster idea. The most exciting move the Lakers might make is trading picks for Mike Conley and Malik Beasley. Yay?