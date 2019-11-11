VIDEO: Skip Bayless Gets Melodramatic, Throws Ezekiel Elliott Jersey in the Trash By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 11 2019

Ezekiel Elliott carried the ball 20 times for 47 yards as the Cowboys lost as home favorites on Sunday Night Football to the Vikings, and Skip Bayless had what he admitted was an overreaction to the performance:

This was probably an overemotional, overreaction late last night. I just couldn't help myself. pic.twitter.com/u8i8c88pZd — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 11, 2019

It was weird that the Cowboys kept running the ball when the passing game was working so much better -- Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb, and Michael Gallup combined for 21 catches, 329 yards, and 3 touchdowns. But they don't make Jason Garrett jerseys that Skip Bayless can throw away.