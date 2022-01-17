Skip Bayless Melts Down After Ending of Cowboys-49ers
The Dallas Cowboys' season came to a brutal end on Sunday at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17. Dallas was driving with no timeouts as the clock ticked down in the fourth quarter and ran a QB draw with 14 seconds left. Dak Prescott and the rest of the offense lined up to try and spike the ball, but a referee ran into Prescott and the Cowboys' center before spotting the ball. They were unable to get the snap off in time and the game ended.
Many will blame the referee in question for this insane ending, and others will say Prescott and the Cowboys needed to get out of the way to ensure the official could spot the ball before snapping it. Skip Bayless, infamous Cowboys superfan, is very much a member of that former group. He freaked out on his Twitter account about the controversial ending. In all caps, too.
Bayless is a mouthpiece for everybody in Dallas right now. It's a crazy way to end a game and an extraordinarily painful way to end a season. Nothing would have been guaranteed if they had managed to get one more play in, but we'll never know.
Much to Bayless' chagrin. I'm sure we'll hear all about this on Undisputed tomorrow.