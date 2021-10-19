Why the Philadelphia 76ers Will Win the NBA Title
Who will win the '21-'22 NBA championship? That's the question on everyone's mind as the NBA season tips off tonight with a double-header on TNT, featuring three serious title contenders and another team that recently won three championships in four years. One team that will not be featured tonight is the Philadelphia 76ers.
Could the Sixers possibly win the championship after such a tumultuous offseason? Let's make their case. They currently have +2000 odds to win the title (via WynnBet).
Consistency
The 76ers return the core of a roster that has made the Eastern Conference Semifinals three of the last four years. Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton and Matisse Thybulle all return to a team that finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference last season.
New and Improved Ben Simmons
Doin't know if you have the Internet or not, but Ben Simmons has been in the lab this summer working on his outside shooting. It seemed that every couple weeks a new video would surface showing Simmons taking and making all those shots he has never taken in his career. And now he's back!
If pickup game hero Ben Simmons shows up this season, the NBA is in trouble.
Joel Embiid Insurance
The Sixers have one of the most dominant big men in the entire league in Joel Embiid, but he's never played 80% of his team's games in a season. This year the Sixers have brought in Andre Drummond who...
OK. I give up. There is no other case for the 76ers. They are bringing back a pretty good team that won a lot of games last season before Ben Simmons turned into Playoff Ben Simmons and stopped shooting.
Is there a chance the Sixers could win the title this year? Yes. If Ben Simmons really does break through that mental issue that has kept him from shooting the basketball in basketball situations, the Sixers really could be dangerous. Is that likely? No, but we know the Sixers will win a bunch of games and be in the mix when the postseason rolls around. Embiid can win games on his own.
There are other guys on this team that could contribute to a championship team. Seth Curry averaged 18 points on 50 percent three-point shooting in last year's playoffs. Tobias Harris had his numbers go up in the postseason. They've got the pieces if Simmons actually does become a real boy. And that's how they can win the title.