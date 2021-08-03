Andre Drummond, Noted Enemy of Joel Embiid, is Signing With the Sixers
We don't have many beefs between players in today's NBA, a subject the old heads on television like to complain about all the time. One of the few we do have, though, is between Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond. The two clearly do not like each other on the court, and the fact that Embiid usually clowns Drummond when they play (because he's, ya know, way better) makes it all the more fun. Embiid loves to play the villain in someone else's story and it shows.
Which is why today's free agency news was unexpected and hilarious in equal measures. Drummond, who didn't seem to have a fruitful market after his stint with the Lakers, has signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. Meaning he and Embiid are teammates now.
A brief refresher on the Drummond-Embiid relationship.
Excellent stuff. I'm sure both will put aside previous conflict in pursuit of winning games, and if Drummond can accept coming off the bench he's a solid addition.
On the other hand, this may just inspire Embiid to beat down Drummond even more in practice. Hope we'll get video.