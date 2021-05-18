SiriusXM's Dave LaGreca Had an Furious Rant About Zombies in Professional Wrestling
WrestleMania Backlash aired on pay-per-view on Sunday night. During the show Damian Priest faced The Miz in a lumberjack match, but on Sunday the lumberjacks were zombies. To the untrained eye, it probably resembles professional wrestling, but people were not happy. Especially SiriusXM's Dave LaGreca, who went on an incredible screaming, expletive rant where he said that Vince McMahon hates professional wrestling.
LaGreca seems a bit over the top, but he was not alone in disliking the match. The New York Post called it "one of WWE's saddest moments ever." Chris Jericho tweeted that the zombies "set wrestling back 30 years."
So why were there zombies there in the middle of May? Well, they were product integration meant to promote Dave Bautista's new movie Army of the Dead, a zombie heist movie directed by Zack Snyder that will hit Netflix on Friday. See? It worked! We're talking about it right now! Here's a clip from the wrestling show.
Incredible stuff. Especially the referee remaining in the ring, making sure no one breaks any rules while they fight off zombies. It's also a good thing that there were no fans in attendance. You set that many zombies loose in a building full of fans and you're just asking for a horde situation.