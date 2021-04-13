Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Looks Amazing
Zack Snyder is still basking in the warmth his version of Justice League received and is about to get a whole lot more love. On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for his latest film, Army of the Dead, and boy let me tell you, it's quite a ride. I never knew I needed a zombie heist movie in my life, but I'm all-in.
I can't describe it in detail, because this post would wind up longer than one of my mock drafts. Instead, just watch the trailer:
Whoever decided to use "The Gambler" as the background music for this trailer deserves an enormous raise. It's perfect.
So it seems this movie is basically what would happen if Ocean's 11, World War Z and Mad Max: Fury Road had a baby? I love all of those movies, so you bet your ass I'm getting vaccinated and finding a theater to watch this in.
The ensemble cast is led by Dave Bautista, whose work as Drax in the MCU has earned him tons of capital with me. It also features Tig Notaro who stepped in for Chris D'Elia after he was outed as a creep. Throw in Garret Dillahunt, Theo Rossi and Hiroyukui Sanada and this cast is speaking my language.