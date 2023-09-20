Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Giannis For Hinting at Leaving Bucks When His Brothers Are Using Up Roster Spots
By Liam McKeone
For some reason Giannis Antetokounmpo has felt the need to go on a media tour of sorts this offseason and make everyone in Milwaukee nervous. On two separate occasion the Greek superstar said he could leave the Bucks if it became clear they did not have a chance to compete for a championship. Player movement is the fuel on which NBA discussion runs so it is going to be a talking point until Giannis signs an extension to stick around. If he signs it.
Shannon Sharpe was off all summer and as such nobody got his take on it. First Take felt it crucial to do so and lined up the Giannis quotes for Wednesday's show across Stephen A. Smith. Sharpe did not respect Giannis' comments, to say the least, and criticized the multi-time Finals MVP for hinting at leaving the Bucks if they don't have enough talent when he has the organization employing two of his brothers. Who are not, in Sharpe's opinion, NBA-caliber talents.
It is important to note a few things here. One, Thanasis Antetokounmpo has actually suited up for another NBA team, playing for the New York Knicks. It was for less than a month, sure, but he still did it. Two, Alex Antetokounmpo is the second brother who allegedly has a roster spot. But he does not. Not on the big league roster, anyway. The Bucks had the youngest Antetokounmpo with their G-League team last year and plan to do so again this year.
Tthe 15th man and a G-League roster spot are not going to move the Bucks' championship needle. It is a little wild of Giannis to so publicly put the pressure on the organization that is willing to play ball with his family, though. NBA teams will do favors like that for superstars (see: Damian Lillard's cousin) but it definitely is not common and Thansasis has stuck around for a lot longer than other superstar relations.
It is very likely all of this is moot and Giannis will stick around as long as the Bucks give an honest effort. Few other teams will have both his brothers around, after all. But Sharpe's point may resonate within the organization.