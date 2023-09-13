Giannis Again Says He Could Leave the Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo is pretty clearly frustrated with the Milwaukee Bucks. For the second time this offseason, the two-time NBA MVP has said that he could leave the Bucks in the future if the rest of the roster isn't dedicated to the same goal he is: to win another championship.
The 28-year-old superstar was a guest on the 48 Minutes podcast this week and said that, while he's fully committed to the Bucks, he could see himself moving on if the team isn't dedicated to winning another title.
Here's what he had to say:
Giannis makes it clear he's dedicated to the Bucks, but is more committed to winning, and he wants everyone else to be on that same page.
I'm not sure if this is meant as a shot at his teammates or the organization as a whole. After winning the title in 2021, Milwaukee's last two seasons have ended in disappointment. They were bounced from the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Boston Celtics in 2022 and, as the top seed, were upset by the Miami Heat 4-1 in the opening round in 2023.
This coming season has to be better. If it isn't, you can bet speculation about Antetokounmpo's future will ramp up even more.