Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Will Host New Show Co-Produced by Shay Shay Media and The Volume
By Kyle Koster
Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson will host a new evening show co-produced by The Volume and Shay Shay Media, The Big Lead has learned. Nightcap with Unc & Ocho debuts Sunday night after the conclusion of the day's football slate and will air regularly three times per week on the Shay Shay YouTube channel. It will also be available on podcast platforms the following morning.
Sharpe, who brought his podcast to The Volume last month, is also jointly producing new programming with Colin Cowherd's outfit. Nightcap with Unc & Ocho marks the first such project. He continues to expand his portfolio, which also includes teaming up with Stephen A. Smith on First Take.
Johnson, who is also quite prolific and ubiquitous in the sports media space, appeared on an April episode of Club Shay Shay that garnered more than 10 million views. Both have proven track records being interesting with other people and each other.
“Ocho and I have had many debates off-camera throughout the years," Sharpe said. "We've decided to bring those on camera with Nightcap. Looking forward to debating my good friend Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson."
"When Unc called me about the idea of expanding Club Shay Shay I thought to myself, this is a no-brainer." Johnson said. "We just go together like a McDonald's No. 1 with Coke, no ice. Hits every time. I’m extremely excited to join Club Shay Shay & the Volume on this new venture."
With the addition of Club Shay Shay, The Volume now has more than 20 shows, including The Colin Cowherd Podcast, The Draymond Green Show and The Richard Sherman Podcast. Since launching in 2021, the network has amassed 2.5 million YouTube subscribers.