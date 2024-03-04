Shane Lowry Bashed His Club In Anger, Tried to Kick It
By Kyle Koster
Sunday rain has necessitated a Monday finish at the Cognizant Classic. Shane Lowry woke up knowing he needed to do something special and get some help from leader Austin Eckroat to author a come-from-behind victory. He stepped onto the tee box at No. 15 three shots back and a remit to be uber-aggressive on the water-guarded hole. From the title of this blog post you can probably deduce that his tee shot didn't find its mark.
After dumping it into the drink he took his third shot from the drop zone and left it 35 feet short, leading to an eventual double bogey. Lowry, who can run hot from time to time, took out all his frustrations on his club and the tee box.
We've all been there. Just not on television and streaming for everyone to see and judge and laugh. Because, no offense to Lowry, it's objectively funny when someone gets mad enough to kick at something on the ground and miss it. Charlie Brown made us think that and now we can't unthink it.
Lowry is more than likely going to finish with a top-10 finish and vault up over 40 spots in the FedEx Cup standings so it's been a productive long weekend in Florida. But when the damn ball doesn't go where it's supposed to, a player is allowed to have a little fit (as a treat).