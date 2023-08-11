Roundup: Shakira Takes Another Shot at Gerard Pique; Maui Wildfires Death Toll Rises; Spain Moves on at World Cup
Maui wildfires likely largest natural disaster in Hawaii history ... Death toll of fires has now topped 50 ... Shakira takes another shot at Gerard Pique ... Ron DeSantis says he's open to drone strikes against cartels ... Russia launches first moon mission since Soviet era ... Supreme Court blocks Purdue Pharma's massive opioid settlement ... Four Americans released from Iranian prison ... Spain topped Netherlands in Women's World Cup ... A review of "Heart of Stone" ... Despite earlier statements, "Wonder Woman 3" isn't in development at DC Studios ... More Iowa, Iowa State players charged in betting probe ... The Lahaina Civic Center has survived Maui fires ... NFL RedZone now available without a TV package ... ESPN is close to hiring Bob Myers ...
Gal Gadot battled the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Full highlights from a Spain's thrilling win over the Netherlands at the Women's World Cup.
The first trailer for Season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham.
A great thread on The Godfather Part II, which was released 49 years ago.
Adam Sandler is doing teen comedies now.
The Notorious B.I.G. -- "Hypnotize"