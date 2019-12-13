Seven Big Unsigned NFL Free Agents for the 2020 Season By William Pitts | Dec 13 2019 Dallas Cowboys v Chicago Bears | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

A.J. Green - WR, Cincinnati Bengals

For years, Green was the go-to weapon for Andy Dalton as the Bengals remained a playoff contender, reaching seven consecutive Pro Bowls. This year, Green has yet to play a game after suffering an ankle injury in July during training camp. Despite this, he still holds out hope that he can return to the field in the remaining three games, as does his team, who haven't yet placed him on injured reserve. Regardless of whether he does or does not step on the field in 2019, his past performance will still earn him consideration from the rest of the NFL as he enters free agency at the end of the season.

Dak Prescott - QB, Dallas Cowboys

One of the most inescapable stories hovering over this season is the saga of Dak Prescott's contract. Every rise and fall in Prescott's performance has been followed by questions of whether he's worth the $30-40 million he may or may not be seeking. Unfortunately, despite Prescott throwing for 300 yards in each of the last two games, the Cowboys' three-game losing streak has given the doubters all the fire they need. Regardless of how his team has played lately, there's no doubt that Prescott will get a big payday somewhere, if not Dallas.

Amari Cooper - WR, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott isn't the only one on the team who will be hard to retain next season - wide receiver Amari Cooper's contract expires after the season, and neither player has actively renegotiated with the club for weeks. However, with the earlier signing of Ezekiel Elliott to a contract worth $15 million annually over six years, there may not be enough room on the team for both receiver and quarterback. Even on a sinking Cowboys team, Cooper is still on top of his game, on pace for career highs in receptions and receiving yards.

Jadeveon Clowney - DE, Seattle Seahawks

While Clowney's time so far in Seattle has been a disappointment numbers-wise, it may be more a case of guilt by association than anything - the Seahawks have the third-fewest sacks in the NFL (23), of which Clowney is tied for the team lead with three. Against San Francisco, he showed why the Seahawks traded for him to begin with, as he landed five hits on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as well as forced and recovered a fumble in the Week 10 win. The Seahawks assumed the final year remaining on Clowney's Texans contract after the trade. After that he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Marcus Peters - CB, Baltimore Ravens

While all of the focus on the Ravens has been on Lamar Jackson's monster season, Baltimore's defense has been an unsung part of their league-best success. A key contributor to that defense has been Peters, brought over from the defending NFC champion Rams this off-season - which he rubbed in their face after the Ravens crushed them. He leads the team with three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. Like with Clowney, the Ravens have only assumed the remainder of Peters' contract after receiving him from the Rams, meaning Peters becomes a free agent - and as a linchpin of a secondary that's allowed fewer passing touchdowns than only two other teams, he could be a valuable asset.

Derrick Henry - RB, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are in the driver's seat for a shot at an AFC South title, and much of it is due to the running of Derrick Henry, who ranks third in the NFLwith a career-high 1,243 yards. Curiously, despite his importance to the team, the Titans have yet to hold negotiation talks with Henry, leaving his status open for next year. Of course, this situation could change in the coming weeks.

Melvin Gordon - RB, Los Angeles Chargers

The marriage between the Los Angeles Chargers and running back Melvin Gordon is broken, perhaps beyond repair. The first fractures set in when he sat out training camp and the preseason in a protracted holdout. The Chargers called his bluff and refused to trade him, and Gordon finally gave in by late September. Even then, he struggled to find his footing until November, when he finally recorded his first 100-yard game of the season. This offseason, there is still a chance for Gordon to get the Todd Gurley/Ezekiel Elliott money he wants, but chances are it won't be with the Chargers.