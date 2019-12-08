Adam Schefter: No Contract Talks Between Derrick Henry and Titans By William Pitts | Dec 08 2019 Derrick Henry stiff arm. | Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

One of the Tennessee Titans' best players is not guaranteed to even play in a Titans' uniform next season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team has not had any discussions about extending the contract of running back Derrick Henry.

Even though Derrick Henry is the league's third-leading rusher, the Tennessee Titans have not had any discussions about a contract extension with the running back, per league sources.https://t.co/9PtCU93eOA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2019

Henry is on the fourth and final year of a contract which pays $5.4 million, and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season. After 13 weeks, Henry ranks third in the NFL with 1,140 rushing yards, behind only Nick Chubb and Christian McCaffrey, and has also scored 11 touchdowns.

According to Schefter, "As a matter of policy, Tennessee does not do contract extensions in-season with players."

The timing of this news could be problematic, as the Titans are still in the hunt for an AFC South title, and Henry's rushing is one of the keys to their success. If he goes on the free agent market, he will become a hot commodity even in an era of pro football where the power running back is becoming a thing of the past.