Roundup: Selena Gomez Dating Benny Blanco; Lakers, Pacers Reach In-Season Tournament Final; USMNT Copa America Draw
U.S. housing market may be thawing ,,, Hunter Biden faces new tax-related charges ... Breast cancer vaccine shows promising results in new trial ... Stock futures stagnant ahead of key November jobs report ... Texas judge grants woman's request for abortion ... Ukraine is cracking down on draft-dodging ... Apple aims to make a quarter if iPhones in India ... A review of Hulu's "Culprits" ... Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are dating ... "Loki" jumped up in streaming rankings this week ... Lakers blow out Pelicans to reach NBA In-Season Tournament final ... Pacers beat Bucks in the other IST final ... Patriots beat Steelers in shocking Thursday night game ... USMNT drew a tough group for Copa America ... Steelers fans booed Mitchell Trubisky ... LA Kings set NHL record for most road wins to start a season ... Marvin Harrison Jr. is undecided on the NFL draft ...
LeBron James went off during the Lakers' blowout win over the Pelicans.
Mark Ruffalo braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
The first trailer for Amazon's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" is out.
Norm Macdonald and Jerry Seinfeld. That's all the info you need.
Green Day -- "Dilemma"