Mitchell Trubisky Mercilessly Booed By Steelers Fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are facing off on Thursday Night Football and expectations for the game were as low as could possibly be. These are two offenses that are barely NFL-level. But nobody expected the Steelers to be this bad. Certainly not their own fans. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was hearing it from the Pittsburgh faithful.
Trubisky has been flat-out awful in relief of the injured Kenny Pickett. This interception is just one example:
After a second quarter drive ended in a three-and-out and a punt, the fans let Trubisky hear it:
When the next drive ended the same way, things were even worse:
They were even chanting for Mason Rudolph to take over:
Yikes. The last guy to be that universally hated in that stadium was Bane.
After five drives, Trubisky had completed 3-of-9 passes, for 19 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. His passer rating was 6.2. Six. Point. Two. He'd added 19 yards on three runs but most of the fans in the stands were probably hoping he'd pull a hamstring on one of those scrambles.
The Patriots, who are flat-out terrible, are up 21-3 on the 7-5 Steelers, who are battling for a playoff spot. Thursday Night Football's near-undefeated record of making absolutely no sense continues. I'm sure the NFL is thrilled.