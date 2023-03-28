Roundup: Sebastian Lletget Admits to Cheating on Becky G; Caleb Love to Transfer; Brock Purdy to Start for 49ers
Six dead in Nashville school shooting ... Netanyahu agrees to pause judicial reforms ... Man found dead with 60 venomous snakes and an alligator in his home ... Stocks jumped on Monday as bank shares rose ... The latest on the war in Ukraine ... The political leanings of people who go on cruises ... Sebastian Lletget seems to admit cheating on Becky G ... CNN working to add Gayle King ... Finale of "The Bachelor" marred by technical difficulties ... Disney's massive layoffs begin ... What happened to "Ant-Man 3"? ... Caleb Love enters transfer portal ... Tyrese Proctor to return to Duke ... John Lynch says Brock Purdy will start for 49ers ... An Aaron Rodgers trade could be on the horizon ...
You guide to MLB's offseason chaos [ESPN]
No one could have predicted this level of madness [Yahoo Sports]
11 logical landing spots for Lamar Jackson [CBS Sports]
Joel Embiid unplugged [The Athletic]
Netanyahu flinched [The Atlantic]
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are both wrong [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the USMNT's win over El Salvador.
Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen swap roles.
Absolutely insane video.
Neil deGrasse Tyson explaining the end of Interstellar.
Red Hot Chili Peppers -- "Soul to Squeeze"