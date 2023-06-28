UFC's Sean Strickland: Women Shouldn't Vote, Should Be Out of the Workforce, In the Kitchen
Not a great look for UFC to have this guy in a main event on ESPN.
On Wednesday, the UFC hosted a press conference to promote its next UFC on ESPN event, scheduled for July 1. Sean Strickland will face Abusupiyan Magomedov in the main event Saturday night. That's not what made news during the press event, as some of Strickland's quote angered a whole lot of people.
At one point the 32-year-old went on a rant about the United States and, among other things, claimed women shouldn't have been given the right to vote. He also said women should be out of the workforce and back in the kitchen, and that America should strive to be more like it was in 1942 ... or maybe 1958. Just to be completely clear, Strickland was not, in any way, joking.
I'm sorry to subject you to this but, I guess watch it below if you can stomach it:
Just for a little history lesson, women earned the right to vote in the U.S. following the ratification of the 19th Amendment of the Constitution. That came in 1920. So Strickland is claiming things in America were better in 1919 than they are now. Just let that sink in.
Oh, and just to clarify for this melon-headed moron, the 18th Amendment, which authorized prohibition, went into effect in 1919, a year before women gained the right to vote.
What else happened in 1919 before women could vote? Well, there were massive labor strikes across the country due to abhorrent working conditions, union leader Eugene Debs went to prison for having the audacity to speak out against World War I, the Spanish Flu was still ravaging the country and Babe Ruth was sold to the New York Yankees by the Boston Red Sox -- sorry for including that last one, Sox fans.
Now's a good time to mention, Strickland has admitted to being a neo-Nazi in his youth. Good for him for leaving that life behind, but I'm not sure he's exactly the best representative for the UFC. Especially after seeing something like this:
He called a woman interviewing him, "a six with no makeup."
Really great work by Dana White employing someone like that. A great look for MMA.