Sean Payton and Russell Wilson Exchanged Words After Final Turnover

Losing looks like this:



- Broncos HC Sean Payton in face of QB Russell Wilson. Wilson fumble on a late drive lead to NY “D” TD

- For game, Wilson 20/31, 196 yards, 2TD, No 1st downs on first, five 2nd-half drives

- NY 234 rushing yards



FINAL:#Denver (1-4) 31:21 (2-3) #Jets pic.twitter.com/ODnKTJcbx7