DK Metcalf Destroyed Part of Seahawks Bench After Drew Lock Threw an Interception
By Liam McKeone
Geno Smith was unable to suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt against the San Francisco 49ers so it was up to Drew Lock to try and propel the 6-6 Seattle Seahawks to a much-needed Week 14 win. Unfortunately he was not ready to meet the moment. The backup quarterback looked overwhelmed for most of the day, even if he managed to get some points on the board. In Lock's defense it did take him a while to turn it over against San Fran's talented defense. But turn it over he did, and it pissed off D.K. Metcalf badly.
The Seahawks had just gotten the ball back after the 49ers scored to go up 28-16. Lock immediately tried to get it all back and threw a deep jump ball to Metcalf. Unfortunately he threw it behind his receiver and it was easily intercepted.
Metcalf went to the bench tossing his helmet and once he arrived at his seat slammed it on those helmet-holder things NFL benches have. He destroyed it entirely. It was quite dramatic.
Never once have I wondered what those are called. Suddenly I am now in need. I think it's just a helmet-holder?
Anyway, this is merely the latest in a long series of incidents in which Metcalf gets extremely mad in public and embarrasses himself. When things are going badly for Seattle you can bet he'll throw a tantrum of some sort. This was merely the beginning, too, as Metcalf would later spark a brawl between the two sides by body-slamming Fred Warner and then grabbing his facemask when Warner expressed his displeasure with the cheap shot.
Typical Metcalf. Unfortunately.