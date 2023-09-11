DK Metcalf Should Be Suspended For His Cheap Shot on Ahkello Witherspoon
The Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Matthew Stafford threw for over 300 yards while Geno Smith amassed just 112 yards on 26 pass attempts. Maybe because he spent the afternoon being scared of Aaron Donald. DK Metcalf caught Smiths' lone touchdown pass, but was was a very frustrated player by the 4th quarter. Down two scores with less than five minutes remaining, Metcalf hit Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon with a cheap shot.
The two were away from the play when Metcalf got a running start, lined up Witherspoon, and hit him from his blind spot and extended his arms. it was undoubtedly dirty and Metcalf should be suspended and fined for the hit. Presumably, Metcalf and the Seahawks would not want a similar hit coming the wide receiver's way. Nor should any player. This is the kind of dangerous and unnecessary play that the NFL doesn't want in the game. Enough players get hurt just playing football.
After the game Metcalf said that he was reacting to all the Rams trash talk and that he lost his cool. If the Seahawks play like this each week, he'll have to get used to it.