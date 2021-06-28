Scottie Pippen Thinks Phil Jackson Was Racist, Says Michael Jordan's Pass to Steve Kerr Was For the Cameras
Scottie Pippen made headlines last week when he drew the ire of Kevin Durant in a GQ interview. Pippen's media tour continued today on the Dan Patrick Show and he was not shy about sharing his opinions once more.
Dan Patrick asked Pippen to discuss the infamous 1994 playoff game in which Bulls coach Phil Jackson drew up a potential game-winning shot for Toni Kukoc instead of Pippen and he refused to enter the game. This was one of the years Michael Jordan was off playing baseball and the Bulls were indisputably Pippen's team. Pippen discussed the shot in his aforementioned GQ interview and said it was a "racial move." Patrick asked him to expound upon that, and Pippen said it outright: he's fine with saying Phil Jackson was racist.
Aside from the Kukoc shot, Pippen points to the book Jackson wrote about coaching Kobe Bryant after he left the Los Angeles Lakers as further evidence that the coach was racist. Pippen also expressed his belief that Jordan only passed the ball to Steve Kerr for the game-winning shot of the 1998 NBA Finals because Jordan knew the cameras were rolling.
Some very strong claims from Pippen here about his tenure with Chicago, championships he won, and who he won those titles with.