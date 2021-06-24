Kevin Durant Rips Scottie Pippen After GQ Interview
Scottie Pippen let loose in a GQ interview published on Thursday. The Basketball Hall of Famer opined on a number of subjects including he feelings about Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant. Durant did not take Pippen's criticism lying down.
Here's what Pippen had to say about Durant in an exchange with interviewer Tyler R. Tines:
KD can score better than LeBron, probably always have been able to. But has he surpassed LeBron? Naw. He tried to beat the Milwaukee Bucks instead of utilizing his team. You see what I’m saying? LeBron James would’ve figured out how to beat them and he wouldn’t have been exhausted and he may not have taken the last shot. But LeBron ain’t KD, and KD ain’t LeBron. KD is a shooter, a scorer. But he doesn’t have what LeBron has.
He’s also an MVP!
A two-time MVP. In the Finals. [Laughs.] That’s good when you’ve got Steph Curry leading the troops. But when you’re leading the troops, you gotta know how to lead and win. And KD, as great as his offense was, it turned out to be his worst enemy because he didn’t know how to play team basketball when it came down to it. He kept trying to go punch for punch.
During was quick to fire back on Twitter:
Fight! Fight! Fight!
This is the good stuff and it's why the NBA is so damn entertaining. Could you imagine a current and former MLB player going at each other like this? It just doesn't happen. I love this and hope Pippen fires back at KD and their feud lasts forever.