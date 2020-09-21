The San Francisco 49ers Had a No Good, Very Bad Week
By Liam McKeone | Sep 21 2020
Yesterday was a tough one for the San Francisco 49ers. Yes, they beat the pants off the hapless New York Jets en route to a 31-13 victory, but otherwise it was an afternoon filled with ill tidings. Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, Tevin Coleman, Rasheem Mostert, and Solomon Thomas all went down with injuries. Bosa and Thomas are likely out for the year, while the trio of Coleman, Mostert, and Garoppolo are closer to week-to-week. It was an absurd avalanche of poor injury luck that reverberated around the entire league.
But their bad week did not start on Sunday. Apparently when heading to New York, the Niners were delayed on the runway because their plane got hit. By what, nobody knows yet. But either another plane or a ground vehicle crashed into the team plane and they waited on the runway for a bit because they needed a replacement.
After all that, the Niners played on Sunday and had five important players get hurt. Feels like the universe is just piling it on at this point. But wait! There's more!
The MRI truck brought in to analyze the various injuries suffered on Sunday ... broke down. I mean, come on.
And this all came after a Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in which the 49ers lost several other big contributors to injury too. People talk about a Super Bowl hangover, but this is just ridiculous.
I don't know what witch doctor Kyle Shanahan pissed off all those years ago, but he should work on mending bridges soon. Who knows what's coming next?