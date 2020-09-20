Nick Bosa Carted Off Field With Knee Injury (Updated)
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 20 2020
Nick Bosa, the San Francisco 49ers' young All-Pro defensive end, was carted off the field with what looked like a knee injury during the first quarter of the team's game against the New York Jets. Bosa's left knee bent awkwardly as he was blocked to the ground on a running play. He tried to walk off the field, but could not.
He is expected to be out for the year with a torn ACL.
Coming off a great Rookie of the Year season where the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl, Bosa was a rising star. Losing Bosa for any amount of time would be a huge blow to the 49ers, but this looks like it could be serious.