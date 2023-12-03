Sam Howell Throws Hilarious Pick-Six to Andrew Van Ginkle
The Washington Commanders had the unenviable task of taking on the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. The Commanders recently fired their defensive coordinator, Jack Del Rio, but Eric Bieniemy has stuck around to try and get everything he can out of Sam Howell, who currently leads the NFL in sacks taken by a wide margin. He also leads the NFL in interceptions after throwing this pick six to Andrew Van Ginkle.
That is truly hilarious. Howell had the ball less than a second and Van Ginkle was in front of him just about the entire time. So when he tossed him the ball it's particularly amusing. It's also Howell's third game in a row with a pick-six, which is impressive.
Howell is really winging it back there for the Commanders this year. In addition to sacks and picks, he also leads the league in passing yards. There's some real Rex Grossman-esque unleashing of the dragon in Washington this year. No wonder the Commanders have managed to win four games this season.
Who could have possibly predicted such amazing things from Howell after he appeared in just one game last season. Too bad there weren't any other options for Ron Rivera's team this year.