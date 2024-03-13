Roundup: Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan Dating; Latest NFL Free Agency News; Dylan Cease Trade Rumors Heat Up
White House announces $300 million in aid for Ukraine ... Russian exiles backed by Ukraine are staging attacks ... Boeing whistleblower found dead in South Carolina ... Uvalde police chief abruptly resigned after report on school shooting ... Stocks jumped, S&P 500 hit a new high on Tuesday ... Robert Kennedy Jr. considering Aaron Rodgers for running mate ... Cats are just misunderstood ... Airlines are cutting flight schedules as Boeing slows deliveries ... Neve Campbell is returning for "Scream VII" ... Christopher Nolan's payday for "Oppenheimer" nears $100 million ... Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are dating ... Louisville to fire Kenny Payne ... Derrick Henry signed with the Ravens ... Patrick Mahomes reworked his contract to free up $20 million ... Danielle Hunter signs two-year deal with the Texans ... Latest on Dylan Cease trade talks ... Aaron Rodgers could be RFK Jr.'s running mate ...
