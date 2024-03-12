Aaron Rodgers Could Be Robert Kennedy Jr.'s Running Mate
While most of the NFL world has been focused on free agency, a story broke on Tuesday that has to have the New York Jets freaking out -- along with the rest of us. Robert Kennedy Jr. claims Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is under consideration to be his running mate. Kennedy, a long-time anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, is currently running an independent campaign for president. It hasn't been going well.
RFK Jr. has claimed he talks to Rodgers often and Rodgers has been receptive to overtures about being his running mate. Jesse Ventura, another hardcore conspiracy theorist, is also under consideration. From the New York Times' reporting:
Mr. Kennedy said that he had been speaking with Mr. Rodgers “pretty continuously” for the past month, and that he had been in touch with Mr. Ventura since the former governor introduced him at a campaign event last month in Arizona.
I don't know about the rest of you, but I would love to hear the conversations the RFK is having with the four-time MVP. If they're anything like the interviews Rodgers has been giving lately, they're probably batsh*t crazy.
It would be truly hilarious if Rodgers did this. To recap: he made a massive stink about wanting to get away from the Green Bay Packers, got traded to the Jets, worked out a new massive contract, tore his Achilles on his first series in New York, said a lot of crazy stuff publicly while rehabbing, claimed he was going to return in the same season he got hurt and then didn't. All of that, only to leave the Jets to join the presidential ticket of a man whose own family has disavowed him. It would, quite possibly, be the funniest thing to happen in sports history. It would also be the most Jets thing ever.
I really hope it happens.