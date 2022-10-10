Ryan Clark in For a Long Season of Bad Pittsburgh Steelers Football on 'Get Up'
The Buffalo Bills absolutely demolished the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, 38-3. This morning on Get Up Ryan Clark discussed how bad things are looking for his former team. He said it looked like they quit and did not play like winners, going so far as to say it starts with Mike Tomlin. Clark even said he wished that sometimes the Steelers looked like the Detroit Lions.
The good news is that the Steelers did kind of look like the Lions yesterday. The bad news is the Steelers are one of the worst teams in the NFL, if not the worst. And as a talking head on one of ESPN's premier morning shows, he's going to be asked to live through this horrible season in great detail every Monday morning because it makes for good television. Sometimes you get to be Michael Irvin gloating about the Cowboys. The rest of the time you're Stephen A. Smith talking about the Knicks.
As for Pickett, he has fight in him, but we'll see if that matters.
He threw for 300+ yards yesterday, but still has yet to throw a touchdown pass. It doesn't appear he's in a great situation so it may be another season before we find out if he's good or just a guy who gets to throw the ball 50 times a game when his team is down by multiple touchdowns for an entire afternoon. Until then, Ryan Clark had better pace his shame and frustration.