Russell Wilson Is A Legitimate MVP Candidate After Seahawks Beat the Rams on TNF By Stephen Douglas | Oct 03 2019 Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Russell Wilson officially announced his candidacy for the 2019 NFL MVP award on Thursday Night Football, as the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-29. The Seahawks beat a division rival -- and the defending NFC Champions and it was Russell Wilson, playing quarterback as well as anyone can play quarterback, who should get all the credit.

Wilson finished the game completing 17 of 23 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran the ball seven times for 33 yards. It was a statement game for both Wilson and the Seahawks as they beat the defending NFC champs.

Coming into week five, Wilson led the league in completion percentage, was ninth in passing yards, eighth in touchdown passes, fourth in yards per attempt, second in quarterback rating and was tied for the league-low in interceptions with zero. He was sixth among quarterbacks in rushing yards and third in rushing touchdowns.

Against the Rams, Wilson was at his peak. He looked in complete control at all times. He dropped back and completed passes. When pressure came, he stepped up, stepped over, stepped aside and scrambled. Sometimes he ran, sometimes he pitched the ball to a teammate, sometimes he threw it into the end zone to complete the most improbable pass of the season.

Wilson and the Seahawks got the ball with 9:19 remaining in the 4th quarter, facing a five-point defect. Seattle proceeded to methodically march down the field, at one point aided by a roughing the passer penalty. Eventually, Wilson threw the game-winner to Chris Carson on another broken play. Wilson looked like a young Patrick Mahomes out there.

And that's the rub. No matter how good Wilson is, Mahomes is out in front in the MVP race. And Wilson was incredible tonight. Pat Mahomes was "horrible" last week and he threw for 315 yards and zero interceptions. That's his basement. Today Wilson showed he has no ceiling.

It was an incredible performance from a guy who has made five Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl and yet right now he might be the best version of Russell Wilson we've ever seen.