VIDEO: Tyler Lockett and Russell Wilson Just Combined For an Amazing Passing Touchdown By Ryan Phillips | Oct 03 2019 Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Russell Wilson is having his best season through four games and the fifth game has started pretty damn well. During the first quarter of the Seahawks' matchup with the Rams, Wilson and Tyler Lockett hooked up for what might be the best touchdown pass and catch of the 2019 season.

Check this out:

Throw and catch of the year. Wow.pic.twitter.com/hr2Qn504H1 — Master (@MasterTes) October 4, 2019

That was a thing of beauty. The escape, the ball placement, the catch and the footwork were all incredible. Simply incredible. The fact that it came during a wildly-important game against the division-rival Rams makes it even better.

Here are some other shots:

The catch is good yes, but the ball placement is Russidiculous too pic.twitter.com/mhdqtUFP1g — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 4, 2019

This is the best we've seen Wilson during his career, which is saying something because he's a six-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion.