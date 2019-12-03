Russell Wilson is Having the Best Season of His Career By Ryan Phillips | Dec 03 2019 Russell Wilson leads Seattle Seahawks against the Minnesota Vikings | Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Russell Wilson was excellent again Monday night, as his Seattle Seahawks beat the Minnesota Vikings 37-30. It was yet another steady, winning performance from Wilson, who is having the best season of his career.

Wilson surpassed the 3,000-yard mark Monday night, making him one of just three quarterbacks in NFL history to top 3,000 yards and post winning records in eight straight seasons. The other two to accomplish the feat: Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. That's pretty good company. Oh, and Wilson is the only quarterback to do that in each of his first eight NFL seasons.

So far on the season, Wilson is completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,177 yards with 26 touchdowns and four interceptions, while averaging a career-best 8.3 yards per attempt. At his current pace, Wilson will top his career mark in yards (4,219), and will approach a career-high in touchdowns and a career-low in interceptions. Meanwhile, he's led the Seahawks to a 10-2 record and a spot atop the NFC West.

In any other year, Wilson would be the runaway favorite for MVP, but Lamar Jackson is currently lapping the field in that race (although it's not over yet).

Just because he might not win the MVP doesn't mean we shouldn't appreciate what Wilson is doing, though. He's leading a Super Bowl-caliber team while putting up career-best numbers.

The 31-year-old is also doing it without a true, elite No. 1 receiver. Tyler Lockett is really nice wideout, but he doesn't fit the profile of a classic, dominant top pass-catcher. In 11 games Lockett has 63 receptions, which is a new career-high. He's also only managed four receptions in the last three games as he's battled a leg injury. D.K. Metcalf has the physical gifts to wind up as a No. 1 receiver, but the rookie is still raw.

No, Wilson is making this all happen without the help of a Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins or a Davante Adams-type guy at his disposal-- and that makes it even more impressive.

Wilson is a six-time Pro Bowler and has a Super Bowl title on his resume. But he's never been named to an All-Pro team or won an MVP. This year may not bring those accolades, but it shouldn't diminish what an outstanding season he's putting together.