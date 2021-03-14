Russell Wilson Bears Trade Rumors Heating Up
By Brian Giuffra | Mar 14, 2021, 1:16 PM EDT
Trade rumors connecting Russell Wilson and the Bears have been circling around the world wide web for the last few weeks after Wilson's camp said Chicago was one of the franchises Wilson would accept a trade to. But over the last 72 hours, the rumor mill has been spinning at a higher rate than before, with multiple people in the know spreading information they're hearing about Wilson and the Bears.
It actually started with Colin Cowherd on Friday. Cowherd said he heard the Bears were preparing to make an offer the Seahawks couldn't turn down. He mentioned five first-round picks, which isn't allowed by league rules because you can only trade picks four years in the future and the Bears don't have multiple first-round picks between now and then, but nevertheless was mentioned.
Today, Jeremy Fowler threw more lighter fluid on the fire, saying the Bears are going to, "take a big swing" at trading for Wilson and that Wilson is equally as interested in them as they are in him. Fowler also added Wilson doesn't expect to be traded, so take the good with the bad.
Today Ian Rapoport also said the Seahawks have been listening to trade talks around Wilson but aren't actively pursuing a trade.
These reports come a week after Chicago Tribune columnist Brad Biggs said the Bears have, “prioritized making a run at Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.” Usually where there's smoke there's fire and right now this rumor mill is smokier than Cheech and Chong's bus.
At the same time, Wilson's contract makes it hard for the Seahawks to trade him because it will result in Seattle eating $39 million in dead cap space. There's also the fact that the Seahawks don't have a suitable replacement for Wilson and the Bears do not have many attractive trade chips to offer the Seahawks in return for Wilson.
Realistic issues notwithstanding, trade rumors involving Wilson and the Bears are popping up all over the place these days and likely will continue until something definitive comes out one way or another. It's a nervous time for Bears and Seahawks fans and entertaining times for the rest of the NFL. Might as well get some popcorn out and enjoy the show. More is sure to come.