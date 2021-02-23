The Seahawks Aren't Going to Trade Russell Wilson
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 23, 2021, 6:25 PM EST
Mike Silver shook up the NFL on Monday when he revealed the Seattle Seahawks were fielding trade calls about quarterback Russell Wilson. On Tuesday, Silver joined Dan Patrick on his show and went into more detail. It's clear Seattle is listening to offers because general manager John Schneider always listens when opposing GMs call him. There is absolutely no way the Seahawks will actually trade Wilson this offseason.
Seattle is coming off a solid season in which it won the NFC West at 12-4. While the Seahawks had a disappointing showing in a wild card loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the team isn't far from being a Super Bowl contender. Trading Wilson would be blindly hitting the reset button on a roster ready to win now.
There are almost no quarterbacks Seattle could acquire in return for Wilson that would make the team better than it is now, and that includes the top prospects in this year's draft class. Unless the Seahawks somehow landed Deshaun Watson and some picks in a quarterback swap, there's no logical reason to make a move.
Wilson has had three phenomenal seasons in a row, and at 32 he hasn't dropped off at all. In 2020, the eight-time Pro Bowler completed a career-best 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, with a career-high 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He finished seventh in the NFL in quarterback rating (105.1) and eighth in QBR (73.5). He is still an elite quarterback. On the downside, he was sacked 47 times, which was the third-most in the NFL.
Head coach Pete Carroll will be 70 in September, he's not signing up for a rebuild right now. Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and a perennial MVP contender. While his relationship with the team may be a bit fractured at the moment, they can get back on the same page. All Seattle has to do is start to build him an offensive line and all will be well.
Teams are calling the Seahawks, who will keep listening. But there's zero chance Seattle actually trades Wilson this offseason.