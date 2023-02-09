Three Russell Westbrook Free Agency Destinations
To the delight of most local fans and the disappointment of all content creators, Russell Westbrook's disastrous tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end last night. The former MVP was traded for D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt. The failed experiment has, finally, shuttered.
Westbrook is currently a member of the Utah Jazz but there is no reason to think he will suit up for even one game. Westbrook is not a good player anymore and has a history with the Jazz fandom. It is widely assumed that Utah will attempt to buy Westbrook out of the final year of his $47 million contract and both sides will move on.
This likely scenario would result in Westbrook becoming a free agent for the first time in his career. As previously stated he is no longer very good, averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game on 41 percent shooting from the floor. His Lakers tenure showed that he needs to be forced to play winning basketball and is prone to blow up a possession at any moment by thinking "It's Russell Westbrook time." But NBA teams are much like Tobias Funke: There will be a few of them who believe it might work for them.
If and when Westbrook gets bought out by the Jazz, where would his next stop be? Here are a few options.
Los Angeles Clippers
Back to the City of Angels with him! The Clippers are officially frontrunners after it leaked shortly after the trade that they'd be quite interested in Westbrook if a buyout were to occur. The reasoning is fairly simple: this Los Angeles team needs a point guard, someone who can organize the offense and more importantly give Paul George/Kawhi Leonard a break from doing so. Is he actually better than John Wall or Reggie Jackson? Probably not. But whatever the Clippers have tried to do with Jackson and Wall hasn't worked so... might as well, I guess?
READ NEXT: 30 Best SportsCenter Anchors of All Time
Miami Heat
The Heat haven't really had a true point guard for most of the year because Kyle Lowry is perpetually absent and there are rumblings that there is a conflict brewing between Lowry and the front office. Even if that proves untrue, Miami does seem like a natural fit for Westbrook. Heat Culture is the epitome of the "we can fix him" thought process. They need a PG. Westbrook would get playing time. The spacing would be utterly horrendous but Erik Spoelstra is creative if anything. Feels like a likely outcome.
Brooklyn Nets
Why not! Everything the Nets have built over the last three and a half years crumbled in the span of five days. They are now ready to run the treadmill of mediocrity with a group of average to above-average players and also Ben Simmons. Spencer Dinwiddie is the only "point guard" left on the roster and he is more of a scorer. If Westbrook's only focus is getting playing time then Brooklyn is a great fit because they'll need someone to soak up minutes in the backcourt, especially given Simmons' consistent injury issues this season. It's not like things can get much worse for the Nets.