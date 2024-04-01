Russell Westbrook Confronts Heckling Hornets Fan
The Los Angeles Clippers faced the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday and came away with a 130-118 road win. But instead of talking about the victory and what it means for the Clippers' playoff positioning, everyone is discussing Russell Westbrook's interaction with a Hornets fan.
Reports suggest the fan was heckling Westbrook in the first half, and when the former NBA MVP came out to warm up after the break, he confronted the Hornets supporter. Video of the exchange is below.
I'm sorry, but the visual of Westbrook getting into it with a dude wearing a balloon hat is truly hilarious.
This isn't the first time Westbrook has had a run-in with an opposing fan. In fact, he's made a habit of it over the last year, with multiple instances of it happening.
On the court, Westbrook has had a quiet season, averaging 10.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 22.4 minutes per game as a bench player. But this kind of stuff keeps popping up. It's a distraction.
Fans are going to chirp and occasionally say awful things. I'm not condoning that at all. But athletes have to block it out and just play.