Roundup: Ted Lasso Christmas Special; Texas A&M Top Recruiting Class; Lady Gaga's Psychiatric Nurse
Build Back Better on the back burner because ? ... child tax credits appear to be gone after this month ... Lady Gaga had a psychiatric nurse on set during the House of Gucci shoot ... JK Rowling's name taken out of the new Fantastic Beasts trailer because of transphobia acussations ... the public is "shell-shocked" as the pandemic ramps up again ... author and activist bell hooks died ... there's a cream cheese shortage ... one republican joined Joe Biden in Kentucky ... holiday travel tips ... Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stuff ... Matthew McConaughey on why he's not running for Texas Governor ...
What Michele Tafoya's run on 'The View' means for her future. [New York Post]
The Miami Dolphins signed Damon Arnette a month after he was cut the Raiders for waving a gun around on social media. [NFL]
There's a COVID outbreak in... sports. [NBC News]
Texas A&M had the best recruiting class on the first day of the early signing period. [ESPN]
The unlikely story of undrafted Austin Reaves finding his way onto the Lakers. [The RInger]
Did you know that Howie Long as cut from That Thing You Do? [TBL]
Isaiah Thomas scored 42 in his G League debut.
Ted Lasso Christmas special. They should have saved this episode for December.
Richard Jefferson getting destroyed at his day job.
Isaac Okoro.... good lord.