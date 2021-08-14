'Ted Lasso' Christmas Came Way Too Early
AppleTV's Ted Lasso aired a Christmas episode this week. It is the middle of August. Let's never do this again, OK?
The Christmas season does not begin until November 1st. Mariah Carey put this to bed two years ago with a simple video. August isn't even an appropriate time for the orange bags of candy and pumpkin-flavored seltzers invading the grocery store right now. Once the trees have lost all their leaves you can inject Love Actually tropes into my Christmas junkie veins, but American football's regular season hasn't even begun. I'm certainly not ready to talk about the Boxing Day table or whatever they call the standings over there.
Don't get me wrong. I watched the Christmas episode and I loved it. I enjoyed every Christmas-y tidbit. It made my heart grow three sizes and I laughed very out loud.
But it should have been a stand-alone holiday special. That's how British television works and when you employ so many people with that accent it doesn't matter if the show is made by Americans for an American streamer. In fact, being on AppleTV they should have been begging for a Christmas special. Do you know how excited people would have been for thirty extra special holiday minutes with AFC Richmond in December? I'm still going to break this episode out some random night in December after I've already consumed all the good Hallmark movies of Christmases past.
So let's agree right here and now that we never release a Christmas episode of anything before Halloween ever again. No matter how good they are. How does that sound to everyone? I really don't think it's an unreasonable request.