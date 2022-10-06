Roundup: Royals Fire Mike Matheny; ESPN Extends Bomani Jones; Blake Bortles Retires
Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins’ family ... Everything we know about the Stockton serial killer ... Putin formalizes annexation of shrinking occupied territory in Ukraine ... Iranian protestors only more energized ... Blake Bortles retired ... Joe Biden surveyed hurricane damage in Florida ... OPEC announces production cut, which will raise gas prices again ... ... Stocks fought to extend rally on Wednesday ... A case study for soccer success became the face of a scandal ... "The Rings of Power" showrunners break silence ... Fan files police report over Bobby Wagner on-field hit ... Herschel Walker claimed he supervised six hospitals, he didn't ... Bomani Jones signed a contract extension with ESPN ... Jonathan Taylor ruled out for Thursday ... Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole ... Tom Brady missed practice ... Royals fired Mike Matheny ...
Aaron Judge's home run record is real -- but so is Barry Bonds' mark [ESPN]
34 picks to be the new James Bond [Variety]
Christian Bale keeps trying to quit Hollywood [GQ]
NFL quarterback power rankings [CBS Sports]
Is the NBA's old guard washed up? [Yahoo Sports]
Aaron Judge's 2022 season will go down as the greatest contract year ever [The Big Lead]
The trailer for Violent Night is out and it is ... something.
Christian Bale breaks down his most iconic characters.
Rachel Bonnetta did it again.
Bill Simmons is not hard to peg.
