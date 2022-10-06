Draymond Green Punched Jordan Poole During Warriors Practice
NBA teams are in the middle of training camp right now and its incredibly rare that juicy stories emerge. The Golden State Warriors are here to fill that void for us.
Draymond Green apparently punched Jordan Poole during a practice on Wednesday. Things were apparently so bad the franchise is considering serious discipline for him.
The two players reportedly got chest-to-chest and were pushing and shoving when Green took a swing at Poole and connected. The Warriors immediately stopped practice and attempted to calm the atmosphere in the locker room.
Poole and Green apparently have a history of getting into verbal arguments. Meanwhile, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reports Poole's Warriors teammates have noticed a change in his behavior during camp as he nears a big extension. This altercation had been building for some time.
We'll see what happens but it sounds like Green is facing down a suspension for the fight.
The defending champs are off to a rocky start in their bid to repeat.