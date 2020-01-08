Roundup: Ukrainian Flight 752; Cari Champion Leaves ESPN; Impeachment Articles;
By Bobby Burack | Jan 10 2020
Cari Champion is leaving ESPN, she announced on Twitter after The Big Lead reached out for comment ... United State officials are confident Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner ... Justin Trudeau weighs in ... Nancy Pelosi isn't budging on impeachment articles ... Four candidates are in contention to win New Hampshire ... The House of Representatives on Thursday approved the Iran War Powers resolution ... Some details on season two of The Witcher ... Here is Saul Goodman's new office ... Severe weather is coming this weekend ... "Teacher charged after video shows him lifting teen, carrying him out of classroom" ... Michigan sports betting moving right along ... "U.S. economy likely to avoid recession with help of last year’s rate cuts, Fed officials say" ... Taco Bell is offering $100,000 salaries and paid sick time ... Here are the best dividend stocks for 2020 ... Amazon is now saying the browser extension Honey is a security risk ... Jorge Sedano signed a three-year extension with ESPN ... This is worth reading on Selena Gomez ...
The Tennessee Titans are the best fit for Tom Brady. [The Big Lead]
If you want to know more about the XFL rules, watch this. [The Pat McAfee Show]
Paul Finebaum to be honored by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. [Al.com]
This former MLB player lost it in a Venezuela game. [TMZ Sports]
An interesting look at the remaining playoff quarterbacks. [The Ringer]
Conor McGregor is so fun. [YouTube]
Damien Woody changes agents.
This is interesting.
Your song of the day.