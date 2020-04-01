Roundup: Toronto Bans All Public Events Until June 30, Taco Bell Offering Free Locos Tacos to Drive-Thru Customers
By Liam McKeone | Apr 01 2020
It's April Fools' Day, even if it doesn't feel like it... John Mayer releases parody song about David Geffen's viral yacht picture... Taco Bell offering at least one million free Doritos Locos Tacos to drive-thru customers... Star Wars actor Andrew Jack passes away after contracting coronavirus... City of Toronto cancels all major events through June 30... Texas company selling coronavirus masks for six times the usual price... Former NFL safety Myron Rolle battling coronavirus as neurosurgery resident... Here's what you need to know about the 2020 US Census... Xerox abandons $35 billion hostile takeover bid of HP... Jack Black is on TikTok, and everything feels fine for a few seconds... Christopher Merloni's Law & Order: SVU character to return to television in spinoff series with Dick Wolf... Senator Rob Johnson pens an opinion piece about how death is a part of life, business as usual should start back up again despite coronavirus... Captain of aircraft carrier with growing coronavirus outbreak pleads for help from Navy... Dr. Anthony Fauci says US is starting to see 'glimmers' of hope with coronavirus prevention... Chris Cuomo comes down with coronavirus, will broadcast show from his basement... NYC’s rich are paying limo drivers to deliver their mail to their Hamptons beach houses
Why Gob Bluth and BoJack Are Two of the Best TV Characters This Century—As Explained by Will Arnett [Ringer]
30 Best NBA Prospects of the 2010s [FanSided]
15 Amazing Places You Can Tour Virtually [MentalFloss]
How Christian Siriano Turned His Fashion House Into a Mask Factory [New Yorker]
This dude's got some (NSFW) bars. Then again, what does NSFW mean if we aren't in offices? Anyway. Got a good laugh out of this.
Keep an eye out today, folks!
Inclined to agree. I'm more likely to be sent into a panic than feel in awe.
Hopefully this gives you all a laugh to start your morning.