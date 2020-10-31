Roundup: Texas Smashes Voter Turnout Record; Steve Cohen Approved as New Mets Owner; Halsey Files Restraining Order
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 31, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Texas is smashing turnout records for the 2020 election ... Live updates on the election ... Millions of people are voting for the first time this year ... The U.S. experienced its worst week yet for COVID-19 cases ... The U.S. has now surpassed 9 million cases ... Swing state voters are facing major mail delays ... A deadly earthquake rocked Turkey and a Greek island ... The stock market had a horrible week ... Thursday Night Football did well in the ratings this week ... Taylor Swift provided a song for a pro-Biden advertisement ... Halsey filed a restraining order against an obsessed fan ... Lori Loughlin reported to prison ... Olivia Culpo partied on a boat ... LaMelo Ball may be dropping in the NBA draft ... Megan Rapino and Sue Bird are engaged ... The NBA could lose $1 billion with a January start ... Maryland beat Minnesota in overtime ... Steve Cohen was officially approved as New York Mets' new owner ...
This is nuts. Doesn't look like MLB teams will be spending money this offseason:
Sam Smith was this week's guest on Hot Ones:
It's a college football Saturday, which means it's "Seven Nation Army" day: