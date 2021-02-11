Roundup: Stacey Plaskett at the Impeachment; Larry Flynt Died; Bruce Springsteen Arrested
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 11, 2021, 7:00 AM EST
Stacy Plaskett was the first non-voting House delegate to argue at an Impeachment trial ... more accusations against Joss Whedon ... Larry Flynt died ... Bruce Springsteen was arrested for DWI last year ... but he apparently only blew a .02 ... Netflix is making a movie and series out of Redwall ... Florida man turns his uncle's skeleton into a guitar (don't worry this isn't a disturbing story) ... Donald Trump's Twitter ban is permanent ... Georgia prosecutors looking into one of Trump's perfect calls ... boy band facts ...
NBC is going to air the Olympic opening ceremonies live. Thank you! [Variety]
Gina Carano went on Instagram and equated Republicans to Holocaust victims. Then she got fired from Star Wars. [The Big Lead]
The Australian Open is using robot line judges. [Reuters]
The Red Sox traded Andrew Benintendi to the Chiefs. [ESPN]
Chad Wheeler's ex-girlfriend was interviewed for the first time since she was attacked. [CBS]
Kevin Love discusses mental health. [The Players Tribune]
Trae Young screamed at officials after a non-call at the end of the Hawks - Mavericks game. [FanSided]
The sheriff's deputy who shoved Masai Ujiri has dropped his lawsuit. [KTVU]
New York sports stadiums can now have 10% attendance. [New York Post]
There will be a Doc Emrick documentary aired before the the NHL Outdoor Games. [NBC]
Oklahoma weathermen taking shots at each other.
Here's a thread of video highlights from the second day of Impeachment.
Hello RJ Hampton.